GIRARD

Expect to see orange cones if you’re driving on or near Interstate 80 for a long time. A cluster of closures and lane restrictions are in effect simultaneously.

Many of the traffic complications result from the widening of I-80 between state Route 11 and state Route 193. The $91.5 million dollar project, which is set for completion by July 2018, affects Liberty, Girard and Austintown.

Workers also are replacing bridges on the interstate.

Traffic in the eastbound lane between Salt Springs Road and U.S. Route 422 has been shifted over to the westbound lane.

There are also lane restrictions at I-80 eastbound between state Route 11 and state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue).

On Tuesday, officials shut down the ramps from U.S. Route 422 to I-80 westbound and from state Route 11 southbound to I-80 eastbound will be closed. Those ramps will be off-limits until December.

In the meantime, drivers can take detours.

Beginning Friday, traffic at Liberty Street between Motor Inn Drive and Belmont Avenue will be confined to one lane.

Brent Kovacs, spokesman for District 4 of the Ohio Department of Transportation, said logistics compelled the agency to schedule so many ramp closures at one time.

