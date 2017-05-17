JOBS
Ohio Secretary of State: 'Trump is doing a good job'


Published: Wed, May 17, 2017 @ 4:39 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Secretary of State Jon Husted, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, praised Donald Trump for the job he’s doing as president.

“He’s done a lot of good things on regulatory relief that has created a better environment for manufacturing jobs,” Husted said of Trump during a stop today at the Mahoning County Board of Elections. “I would also say I’m impressed” with “his appointment to the Supreme Court. He picked an all-star in [Justice Neil] Gorsuch. Those are things that are fulfilling what he said he would do and why people like me voted for him.”

Husted said Trump is “adjusting to public life and the challenges of living under a microscope and having people parse and evaluate every word or phrase or tweet he’s involved in. Hopefully he will continue to evolve as a leader and set aside some of the things that are tripping him up and focus on more of the things he’s done successfully.”

Husted didn’t discuss the “things that are tripping” up Trump.

For the complete story, read Thursday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com

