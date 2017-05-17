YOUNGSTOWN

Secretary of State Jon Husted, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, praised Donald Trump for the job he’s doing as president.

“He’s done a lot of good things on regulatory relief that has created a better environment for manufacturing jobs,” Husted said of Trump to The Vindicator during a Wednesday stop at the Mahoning County Board of Elections. “I would also say I’m impressed” with “his appointment to the Supreme Court. He picked an all-star in [Justice Neil] Gorsuch. Those are things that are fulfilling what he said he would do and why people like me voted for him.”

Husted said Trump is “adjusting to public life and the challenges of living under a microscope and having people parse and evaluate every word or phrase or tweet he’s involved in. Hopefully he will continue to evolve as a leader and set aside some of the things that are tripping him up and focus on more of the things he’s done successfully.”

