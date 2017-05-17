JOBS
Ohio man gets prison for shooting at police dog, officers


Published: Wed, May 17, 2017 @ 5:21 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for charges related to shooting a police dog and firing at police officers.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 28-year-old Tyler Jones apologized Wednesday after pleading guilty to felonious assault and assaulting a police dog in a Cincinnati courtroom.

Jones was paralyzed after being shot by police in Springfield Township, about 15 miles north of Cincinnati, last June.

Court documents show Jones led police on a chase after officers tried to pull him over for a lane violation. Jones fled on foot after his car was disabled by stop sticks, shot the dog in the shoulder and fired a round at four officers, who weren't injured. The German shepherd made a full recovery.

