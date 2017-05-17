YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership, 1325 Fifth Ave., has scheduled the dates and times of their information sessions for their Employment Skills and Training Program of 2017.

They are:

Thursday, May 18: 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Monday, May 22: 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23: 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday May 24: 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 25: 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.