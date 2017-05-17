JOBS
UPDATE | One dead, one injured in motorcycle accident on Madison Avenue Expressway


Published: Wed, May 17, 2017 @ 7:43 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — One passenger was killed and a second hospitalized when the motorcycle on which they were riding east on the Madison Avenue Expressway was involved in an accident about 5:53 p.m. today just east of the state Route 193 and U.S. Route 422 interchange.

The person killed was a white male. Police did not identify either of the victims. Mahoning County Coroner’s office personnel arrived at the scene about 7:40 p.m.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known, police said, but the pavement was dry and it did not occur in a construction zone. The eastbound lanes of the Madison Avenue Expressway were shut down for a period of time.

