WASHINGTON (AP)

Sen. John McCain says the latest revelations out of the Trump White House are “at a point where it’s of Watergate size and scale.”

The Arizona Republican says, “We’ve seen this movie before.” He spoke Tuesday night at a dinner where he was receiving the International Republican Institute’s Freedom Award.

“The shoes continue to drop, and every couple days there’s a new aspect,” McCain said in comments reported by the Daily Beast.

McCain says Trump needs to “get it all out ... and the longer you delay, the longer it’s going to last.”

McCain, who chairs the Armed Services Committee, also calls it “unacceptable” for Trump to invite Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov into the Oval Office last week, calling him a “stooge.”

Trump disclosed classified information in that meeting.