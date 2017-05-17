YOUNGSTOWN — A man who pleaded guilty in November to 17 total counts of trafficking in heroin as well as a single count of trafficking in drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity was sentenced today to three years in prison.

The sentence handed down in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Lavar Paige, 29, by Judge Maureen Sweeney. Prosecutors were recommending three and a half years.

Paige was one of five men indicted in April of 2016 for selling drugs in Youngstown between April and November of 2015.

Of the trafficking in heroin counts, 14 are fifth degree felonies and three are fourth degree felonies. The trafficking in drugs is a fourth degree felony and the corrupt activity charge is a second degree felony.

Paige could get judicial release in six months if the judge approves it but he has to spend at least six months in prison