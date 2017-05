BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ABANATHEY, JAMES T 6/20/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Weapons While Under Disability

BROWN, JENNIFER A 5/13/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



DIAZ CRUZ, NELSON ODALI 3/7/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



EDMONDS, TERRANCE 4/12/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



FLEMING, FRANKLIN 12/16/1959 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Robbery



FLOYD JR., RAYMOND 7/19/1980 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

HOLLEY, KEITH 6/29/1990 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Obstructing Justice



HOPKINS, ANTHONY DWANE 3/21/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Vandalism



LEE, MARCUS 3/7/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

MARSHALL, STEPHEN MICHAEL 11/4/1964 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



MORROW, JUDITH 1/31/1983 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Theft



MOSLEY, TORRENCE WILLIAM 5/3/1999 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



NIDDEL, AMY MARIE 2/5/1980 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.

POOLE, BENNIE LEE 10/5/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



REESE, ANTWUAN TYRANN JR 12/6/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Vandalism



SANDERS, CEDRIC LAZARUS 3/12/1979 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Possession of Drugs

TURNER, JELANI N 5/22/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



WILLIAMS, LEWIS PATRICK 12/27/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Corrupting Another w/Drugs

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ARROYO, MICHAEL B 2/1/1980 5/14/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CADLE, JUSTIN ALLEN 1/5/1992 5/12/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GILKINSON, TARALYN RENEE 7/4/1992 5/11/2017 TIME SERVED



GLENN, LEON R 4/28/1990 4/19/2017 TIME SERVED



GRENNELL, DANIEL A II 8/21/1985 1/31/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



LIPPIATT, JASON RYAN 9/10/1979 5/15/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



OTT, MARK K 7/13/1990 3/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



PARMS, LIONEL 5/28/1987 5/13/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



PITTS, LEONARD WILLIAM 12/10/1979 4/21/2017 TIME SERVED



PORTER, KENNETH A 5/20/1951 2/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



REEDER, JOHN G JR 8/31/1984 5/16/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



REPKO, RYAN ROBERT 5/5/1987 4/17/2017 TIME SERVED



REYNOLDS, BENJAMIN D 3/8/1984 5/2/2017 BONDED OUT

ROUSE, ALAN 2/20/1986 1/22/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SALLAZ, JAMIE 1/10/1987 4/17/2017 TIME SERVED



SELLEY, NATHAN L 9/1/1987 5/8/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SMITH, JOHN MICHAEL 10/2/1962 5/3/2017 RELEASED



SOWERS, FLOYD D 1/26/1937 4/14/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



TAYLOR, RAMON 10/23/1968 1/10/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



THOMPSON, DARIEN RENNELL 8/11/1995 5/11/2017 BONDED OUT



UNICK, KATHRYN MARIE 12/18/1989 5/16/2017 BONDED OUT

WEAVER, TREVOR DWIGHT 11/25/1992 5/8/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



WEST, ANASHA SAMONE 5/25/1996 5/11/2017 BONDED OUT



WILDER, MONIQUE N 11/20/1989 4/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WINNER, EARL ANTHONY 3/12/1981 5/16/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



WOODS, THOMAS J 8/10/1974 5/14/2017 BONDED OUT