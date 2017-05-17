JOBS
Liberty Township road closed until further notice beginning Friday


Published: Wed, May 17, 2017 @ 3:20 p.m.

LIBERTY — Beginning Friday until further notice, Liberty Street between Motor Inn Drive and Belmont Avenue will be restricted to one lane for bridge construction through late August, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.

Traffic will be maintained by a traffic signal. The work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen Interstate 80 between state Route 11 and state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue). The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late July 2018.

