AUSTINTOWN

Officers reportedly found heroin on a woman they were arresting for soliciting sex Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a post on an online classified site advertising a "delightful, sexy, engaging and posh therapist specializing in body work" looking for a "polite, discrete, upscale, open-minded and generous gentleman who enjoys being pampered with a tantric touch."

Officers texted a number listed with the ad, and a woman calling herself Alexandria offered services ranging from $100 to $180. She asked the officer to meet her at a Westchester Drive apartment.

Police were reportedly met by Kathryn Unick, 27, of Youngstown, who was placed under arrest. Officers found suspected heroin in her purse, and Unick told police she engages in escorting to support her heroin addiction. Police found 112 postings online using her phone number or ID

Police charged Unick with possession of heroin, soliciting, possession of criminal tools and advertising massage services. Unick claimed she was a licensed massage therapist, but police said she did not have documentation to support that.