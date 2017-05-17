JOBS
Hamad appears in court with new attorneys


Published: Wed, May 17, 2017 @ 2:50 p.m.

WARREN

Nasser Hamad's new attorneys were in court Wednesday with the Howland man, who is facing the possibility of the death sentence in the killing of two men who came to his house on state Route 46 Feb. 25 to confront him.

Three other people also suffered gunshot wounds in the episode but survived.

Hamad, 47, didn't speak during the hearing, but his attorneys discussed motions and hearing dates as Judge Ronald Rice set the trial back to Oct. 10, which is three weeks later than the previous trial date of Sept. 18.

