Crestview School District hires new boys varsity basketball, wrestling coaches


Published: Wed, May 17, 2017 @ 1:33 p.m.

COLUMBIANA — Crestview school board hired Joel Feicht as the district new varsity boys basketball coach and Vic Nery as the new head wrestling coach.

Feicht spent four years coaching semipro basketball in Europe and one year as a coach for Team America in the European League. He has worked basketball camps at Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio State University.

Nery has a degree in business from Bucknell University, where he was a Division I wrestler. He coached youth wrestling while working in the private sector in Connecticut from 1992-1997. He returned to the Mahoning Valley area as an assistant coach at the South Range School District from 2006-2009.

