JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Covelli buys more Panera Bread locations


Published: Wed, May 17, 2017 @ 11:42 a.m.

WARREN — Warren-based Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, announced today the acquisition of an additional 15 bakery-café locations in North Carolina.

The acquisition adds to Covelli’s more than 300 Panera Bread locations and includes bakery-cafes in High Point, Greensboro, Winston Salem, Kernersville, Mooresville, Clemmons, Boone, Hickory, Salisbury and Burlington, N.C.

The addition of the North Carolina bakery-cafes, formerly owned and operated by Show Me Bread Inc., follows the acquisition of several South Carolina and Georgia markets at the end of 2016. Covelli Enterprises acquired 22 bakery-cafes in midland and lowland South Carolina and Georgia, with bakery-cafes in the state capitals of Columbia and Augusta, as well as the coastal towns of Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Hilton Head and Savannah. The company opened a Myrtle Beach location in November 2016 that broke company sales records.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes