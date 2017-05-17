GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed a misdemeanor battery complaint made against Cleveland Browns sixth-round draft pick Caleb Brantley, a defensive tackle from Florida, citing insufficient evidence.

"It is apparent that there is no reliable evidence upon which an arrest or prosecution would be warranted or legally justified," the office of State Attorney William Cervone said in a news release today announcing it would not bring charges against Brantley. Cervone said the decision was made after interviews with the woman who made the complaint and other witnesses.

"I'm grateful for today's ruling," Brantley said in a statement released by the Browns. "I won't take the opportunity the Browns have given me for granted and now I can shift all my focus on working hard to make this football team while also showing my teammates, coaches, the organization and this community the type of person I really am."

A Gainesville police affidavit had said Brantley and the woman were arguing shortly after 2 a.m. April 13 when she pushed him. The affidavit said Brantley responded by hitting the woman in the face.

The Browns had raised some eyebrows when they drafted Brantley last month. He led the Gators with 9½ tackles for loss and had 2½ sacks and declared for the NFL following his junior season. Brantley was at rookie camp with the Browns last week.

Sashi Brown, the team's vice president of football operations, said in a statement that "based on our information, we understood there was a reasonable chance that the charges would be dismissed."