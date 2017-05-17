Published: Wed, May 17, 2017 @ 10:34 a.m.
LIBERTY
Confused by the orange barrels now? Wait until Thursday night.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced more key ramp closures as part of its lengthy and ongoing Interstate 80 widening and bridge replacement efforts in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.
Beginning Thursday evening at 7 p.m., the following ramp closures will occur for a traffic pattern change along the Interstate 80 widening project:
- State Route 11 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound: The ramp from SR11 southbound to I-80 westbound will be closed through December. The detour will be state Route 711 southbound to Interstate 680 northbound to I-80 westbound.
- I-80 westbound to Route 11 northbound: The ramp from 80 westbound to 11 northbound will be closed through late August. The detour will be Route 711 southbound to Gypsy Lane to SR 711 northbound to SR 11 northbound.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.