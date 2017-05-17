TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Toledo are investigating the fatal shootings of two teens that happened within hours and a few blocks of each other.

Police say there is no indication the shootings are related.

Police say 18-year-old Treyvon Warren was fatally shot Monday night, and 16-year-old Todd Davis likely was killed the same night.

A Toledo police spokesman says Warren was in a car when he was shot in the head. Investigators say a woman spotted Davis’ body leaning up against a backyard shed.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Toledo police say there have been three shooting deaths since Friday in the neighborhood where Interstate 75 and I-475 connect.