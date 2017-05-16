JOBS
Woman worked over with tire tool after Facebook argument over hair


Published: Tue, May 16, 2017 @ 11:11 a.m.

BOARDMAN

Township police are investigating a reported assault that a purported suspect bragged about on Facebook's "live" feature. 

Township police were called to an apartment in the 40 block of Shields Road Monday in reference to a fight, according to a police report. 

The alleged victim told police she had been jumped by three women and beaten up with a tire tool.

Police observed that her face "was heavily swollen, with multiple cuts and facial knots."

Police said the incident "stemmed from a Facebook argument over hair."

The victim showed police a video of the assault that had been posted on Facebook, as well as the livestream of one suspect talking about how they had beaten her up.

