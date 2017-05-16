GIRARD

Police cited a woman for failure to control after she crashed her car into a house Monday night.

The driver, 25, of Girard drove into a house on the 200 block of S. Davis Street just after 11:15 p.m. According to a crash report, she lost control of her vehicle, struck a curb and then went through a front yard before colliding with the house.

Family members told police the driver may have been suffering a medical episode at the time of the crash.

There was a 6-year-old girl in the car at the time of the crash. First-responders transported the driver and the child to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for evaluation.

The crash caused extensive damage to the house. Jeremiah Pitoscia, the home's owner, was not inside at the time of the crash. He first heard about the incident from a neighbor.

"A car crashed into my house, so I guess you can say I'm pretty shocked," Pitoscia said.