LORDSTOWN — Local unions for the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex met with company leaders in Detroit and now say the plan to slow production, causing more layoffs at the plant, has been prevented.

UAW Local 1112 and UAW Local 1714 posted fliers on their Facebook pages announcing the good news for Lordstown workers.

"This will preserve jobs and allow us to pursue our GMS [Global Manufacturing System] journey uninterrupted," the Local 1112 flier reads.

GM said that it would slow down line production in July to once again adjust with the demand for the Chevrolet Cruze, a compact car. The slow down would have led to hundreds of layoffs, a GM spokesman said.

The plant will be shut down for a two-week summer break during the last two weeks in June and an extended break period will take place the first two weeks in July.

The additional slow down was to take place after the July break.

In January, the plant lost its third shift because of the slowdown in compact car sales. The shift cut cost more than 800 jobs.