WARREN

The Warren fire chief calls it a “miracle” that a teen who floated on the currents down the Mahoning River on Monday afternoon went over the lowhead dam at Summit Street and survived.

The girl, who had been on a fishing trip with Trumbull County Children Services, jumped into the river in Packard Park and was rescued just south of the dam in Perkins Park.

The distance she traveled was about a half mile, and it’s likely she was in the frigid water about 15 minutes. The first 911 call came in at 5:56 p.m. She was pulled from the river at 6:12 p.m., according to the county 911 center.

“It’s really a miracle she survived,” Fire Chief Ken Nussle said. ”She’s the first person I’m aware of who has survived going over the lowhead dam.” He added that he’s aware of two or three others who did not survive such a trip in the past 20 years.

The girl was rescued by a bystander, Nussle said. A number of people learned of her getting caught up in the river current and watched for her in Perkins Park, Nussle said.

After she was safely on shore, she was wrapped in a blanket and taken to a local hospital. Nussle said his firefighters reported that the girl was extremely cold.

