WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr says he has yet to get an explanation from the White House on what happened in the Oval Office meeting where the president reportedly shared classified information with the Russians.

Burr says he waited all morning to get a call from someone in the room who can tell him what happened. He says: "Maybe they're busy."

Burr told a small group of reporters in the Capitol that: "My major concern right now is that I don't know what the president said."

Burr added: "I'd like to think somebody from the White House who was in the room is going to get on the phone and tell me what they said."