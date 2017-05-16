NEWTON FALLS

Newton Falls Kiwanis Club is accepting orders for its annual geranium sale. Each 4-inch potted plant is $3.75. Sales will be by orders only.

The club will deliver local orders of six or more plants Thursday and Friday, and pick-ups will be arranged for orders with fewer plants.

Call any Kiwanis member or 330-872-3854 to order, or visit www.newtonfallskiwanisclub.webs.com. Proceeds will benefit the club’s youth leadership projects.