Order geraniums from Kiwanis club


Published: Tue, May 16, 2017 @ 9:17 a.m.

NEWTON FALLS

Newton Falls Kiwanis Club is accepting orders for its annual geranium sale. Each 4-inch potted plant is $3.75. Sales will be by orders only.

The club will deliver local orders of six or more plants Thursday and Friday, and pick-ups will be arranged for orders with fewer plants.

Call any Kiwanis member or 330-872-3854 to order, or visit www.newtonfallskiwanisclub.webs.com. Proceeds will benefit the club’s youth leadership projects.

