COLUMBUS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi has decided not to run in Ohio’s upcoming Senate race.

The nine-term Republican congressman announced his decision today.

Tiberi was seen as a potential general election threat to Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who faces re-election next year. Tiberi’s moderate stances and support from the GOP establishment would have been contrasted with the veteran Brown’s liberal voting record.

The remaining Brown challenger, Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, is running as an ultra-conservative in his re-match against the incumbent senator.

Tiberi said in a statement he was humbled by the encouragement he received to run, but adds he can’t “make the most difference” for Ohioans and be the husband, father and son he wants to be while embarking on a statewide campaign.