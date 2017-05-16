JOBS
'Office Spaces' filming episode at Simon Roofing in Boardman


Published: Tue, May 16, 2017 @ 11:30 a.m.

BOARDMAN

Today the TV show, "Office Spaces" is at Simon Roofing in Boardman to film for an episode airing in June on Fox Business.

"Office Spaces" explores how to create well-designed office spaces, according to its website. It's hosted by acclaimed interior designer Kalyn Rothaus .

"Office Spaces" is in its third season and it airs on Fox Business on Sunday nights and hundreds of regional affiliates around the country.

Simon Roofing was started in the early 1900s by Alex Simon. The third generation of the Simon Family now runs the company.

Simon Roofing manufactures innovative roofing products and provides high-quality roof repair, restoration and replacement services, according to its website.

"We are excited about it," said James Simon Jr., one of the co-owners of the company.

