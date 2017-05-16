CANFIELD

When Mahoning County drivers are battling snowstorms next winter, the plow on one particular Ohio Department of Transportation truck may pop out at them.

A group of Canfield art students spent the last two weeks decorating a plow with a painting inspired by renowned pop artist Roy Lichtenstein.

The plow has a distressed woman on the phone, modeled after Lichtenstein’s 1964 painting “Oh, Jeff,” surrounded by comic-book sound effects reading “Crash!” “Boom!” and “Pow!” When complete, a word bubble coming from the woman’s mouth will read, “Jimmy, please come home safe.”

Canfield senior Lexi Denney said the plow aims to dissuade people from texting and driving.

A bar across the top of the plow will bear the state’s “Stay alive. Don’t text and drive,” slogan.

The school has participated in ODOT’s Paint a Plow contest for the past three years. Teacher Kevin Hoopes said it serves as a nice reprieve after students complete their portfolios.

“This is fun,” Hoopes said. “It’s got some public service to it, and it allows them to get outside and relax in the sun a little bit as well.”

Denney said she helped spearhead the project along with Gabby Scianna and Nick Palermo. All three of them plan on pursuing art in college. Denney said she wants to go into set design.

Read more about the project in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.