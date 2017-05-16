YOUNGSTOWN

Organizacion Civica y Hispana Americana, OCCHA, will host its sixth International Latino food festival from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at its social hall, 3660 Shirley Road.

Gourmet food will feature pork roast, chicken, fish, rice meat hash, vegetarian tacos, tamales and potatoes. Desserts will include caramel custard (flan), passion fruit mousse, tres leche and guava-filled pastries.

Countries represented include Argentina, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. There will be traditional dancing, music, DJ, pinatas, children’s activities and 50-50 raffles.

Admission and parking are free. Food prices will vary for dinners and a la carte items will be available.

Proceeds will benefit OCCHA’s educational programs. For information call 330-781-1808.