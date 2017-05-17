LORDSTOWN

The speed of the assembly line at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex will not be slowed this summer.

The union locals representing about 3,000 workers at the complex announced via Facebook on Tuesday they were able to indefinitely postpone the scheduled assembly-line slowdown in mid-July.

“Your leadership has been in Detroit meeting with the corporation discussing volume of the Chevy Cruze,” the United Auto Workers Local 1112 announcement reads. “This will preserve jobs and allow us to pursue our GMS [Global Manufacturing System] journey uninterrupted.”

UAW Local 1714 posted a similar note to its Facebook page.

“This postponement preserves jobs and is a result of ongoing joint efforts to improve the competitiveness of the Cruze in the marketplaces and volume opportunities for Lordstown,” the Local 1714 post reads.

UAW Local 1112 President Glenn Johnson and UAW Local 1714 President Robert Morales did not comment on the announcement, deciding to wait until after they speak directly to their members in meetings next week.

GM does not comment on production, but a spokesman said the plant “continues to build to market demand.”

