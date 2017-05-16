JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

McMaster defends Trump on Russia meeting


Published: Tue, May 16, 2017 @ 12:25 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's national security adviser says information the president shared with the Russians was "wholly appropriate" and based on "open source reporting."

The adviser, H.R. McMaster, says Trump's revelation "in no way" compromised intelligence sources and methods.

McMcaster did not deny that Trump discussed classified information, however.

Trump said in a tweet earlier today he had the authority to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia.

Trump's tweets did not address whether he revealed classified information about the Islamic State group, as published reports have said and as a U.S. official told The Associated Press today.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes