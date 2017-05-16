WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he is "not worried" that President Donald Trump disclosed classified information during discussions with senior Russian leaders.

He says he had discussions today with three allies, including two who are NATO members, and says the issue "never even came up."

Mattis says he doesn't have any details about Trump's conversation. He spoke briefly with reporters outside the Pentagon after the new Air Force secretary was sworn in.

The White House has defended Trump's talks with the Russians as "wholly appropriate." Trump says he was sharing facts related to terrorism and airline safety.

The revelations have drawn sharp criticism from Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill and raised questions about Trump's handling of classified information.