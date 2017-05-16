JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mattis 'not worried' about Trump sharing intel


Published: Tue, May 16, 2017 @ 6:23 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he is "not worried" that President Donald Trump disclosed classified information during discussions with senior Russian leaders.

He says he had discussions today with three allies, including two who are NATO members, and says the issue "never even came up."

Mattis says he doesn't have any details about Trump's conversation. He spoke briefly with reporters outside the Pentagon after the new Air Force secretary was sworn in.

The White House has defended Trump's talks with the Russians as "wholly appropriate." Trump says he was sharing facts related to terrorism and airline safety.

The revelations have drawn sharp criticism from Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill and raised questions about Trump's handling of classified information.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes