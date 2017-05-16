JOBS
Markets Right Now: US stocks open modestly higher


Published: Tue, May 16, 2017 @ 9:52 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – The latest on developments in financial markets:

Stocks are mostly higher in morning trading on Wall Street as the market adds modest gains to its record high close the day before.

Banks and consumer products makers were among the biggest winners early Tuesday. Citigroup rose 0.5 percent and Philip Morris International rose 0.8 percent.

Home Depot jumped 1.9 percent after reporting earnings and revenue that were better than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,403.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 28 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,010. The Nasdaq composite increased 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,154.

