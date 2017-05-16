LIBERTY

A man faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, after being pulled over early Monday.

An officer stopped Terrell Green, 44, of Youngstown at about 3:30 a.m. near Churchill Hubbard Road for weaving in and out of lanes. Green failed a series of field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.146, according to a police report. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08.

Police reported that Green had a cut straw used to snort cocaine in his pocket. Officers released Green on a summons to appear in Girard Municipal Court.

After reviewing dash cam video, police believe Green attempted to hide a bag with suspected cocaine between the seats at the back of the cruiser. He is also charged with tampering with evidence.