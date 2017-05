BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BEAGLE, PRESTON SCOTT 2/23/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments



BOVA, JASON L 12/29/1975 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

BURNS, JOHN PATRICK 9/18/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Impaired



BUTLER, MICHAEL A 1/23/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Receiving Stolen Property

DAY, LEARTIS CLARENCE JR 8/29/1977 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. OVI Impaired



DUNKLE, GREGORY SCOTT 11/18/1963 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



ESENWEIN, MICHAEL PAUL 4/14/1985 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. FRA Suspension

FRANKLIN, ZIKOME L 1/20/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Illegal Conveyance of Weapons



HALL, JAMES DONNELL 2/2/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Weapons While Under Disability

HOPKINS, ANTHONY DWANE 3/21/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Vandalism



LIPPIATT, JASON RYAN 9/10/1979 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



MARSHALL, STEPHEN MICHAEL 11/4/1964 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



MIMS, BRIAN DEVANTE 2/25/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Carrying Concealed Weapons

MORALES, ANTONIO L 8/6/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

MORROW, JUDITH 1/31/1983 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Theft



NIDDEL, AMY MARIE 2/5/1980 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.

POOLE, BENNIE LEE 10/5/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



REESE, ANTWUAN TYRANN JR 12/6/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Vandalism



SADLER, EDWARD R 9/19/1976 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



SMITH, DEREK L 1/17/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



WINNER, EARL ANTHONY 3/12/1981 OSP OVI Impaired

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

AVILEZ-SUAREZ, OMAR 11/10/1983 5/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BRIDGES, BRITNEY MICHELLE 12/31/1988 5/15/2017 BONDED OUT



CARTER, TIJUAN DOMINIQUE 12/1/1994 3/16/2017 TIME SERVED



CLINKSCALE, MAURICE COREY 9/15/1993 4/10/2017 RELEASED

DANIELS, LEONARD DESHAWN 2/19/1980 5/13/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



ESTEP, JOSHUA BLAIR 11/18/1992 5/14/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

GILKINSON, TARALYN RENEE 7/4/1992 5/11/2017 TIME SERVED

GLENN, LEON R 4/28/1990 4/19/2017 TIME SERVED

HOTCHKISS, DANIEL JAMES 3/27/1965 4/13/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

JANKOWSKI, JOHN EDWARD 1/21/1971 5/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



JOHNTONY, SAMUEL N 1/28/1990 5/1/2017 BONDED OUT



JONES, AARON LAMONT JR 5/3/1994 6/30/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LITTLEJOHN, BRITTANY N 5/4/1989 5/12/2017 BONDED OUT



MADERA, FRANCIS 7/30/1995 5/11/2017 BONDED OUT

MCGUIRE, BRANDON WILLIAM 7/28/1994 5/13/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

MERONEN, NANCY JEAN 9/15/1957 5/12/2017 TIME SERVED



PARMS, LIONEL 5/28/1987 5/13/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

PAYNE, SAMANTHA 3/25/1978 3/20/2017 TIME SERVED

PINKERTON, ROBERT E JR 7/23/1968 4/27/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

ROBERTS, BOBBY D 7/22/1981 5/12/2017 TIME SERVED



SELLEY, NATHAN L 9/1/1987 5/8/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SHORTER, JERRELL E 10/9/1996 5/12/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



SMITH, JOHN MICHAEL 10/2/1962 5/3/2017 RELEASED



SPIRES, JABBAR DARNELL 4/28/1994 5/11/2017 BONDED OUT

STEVANUS, WILLIAM H II 2/18/1981 5/12/2017 BONDED OUT



STOKES, MATTHEW JAMES 9/13/1979 5/15/2017 BONDED OUT



WEAVER, TREVOR DWIGHT 11/25/1992 5/8/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



WILDER, MONIQUE N 11/20/1989 4/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



ZEIGLER, ANTHONY MICHAEL 5/22/1990 5/12/2017 TIME SERVED