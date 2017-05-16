YOUNGSTOWN

A pretrial hearing is set for June 20 for a teacher at Life Skills High School who is charged with misdemeanor assault.

Mark Vrooman, 39, who reports said has an address in Toledo, pleaded not guilty to the charge today when he was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Elizabeth Kobly.

Vrooman was cited about 2 p.m. after police said he struck a student in the face while the two argued over a laptop.

Vrooman is free on bond until his pretrial hearing.