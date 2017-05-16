YOUNGSTOWN

A 25-year-old North Jackson man sentenced last summer to four years in prison for unlawful sexual activity with a minor has been released from prison after serving 81⁄2 months.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court released Justin A. Cadle of Rosemont Road today.

The judge ordered that Cadle be placed under 90 days of house arrest, with work-release privileges, to be monitored by the Community Corrections Association, and that he be evaluated and treated as a sex offender by the Forensic Psychiatric Center of Northeast Ohio.

Judge Krichbaum also ordered Cadle to have no contact with the victim, not to possess firearms and not to leave Ohio without the judge’s permission.

“I really do feel a lot of remorse. I ruined somebody’s life,” Cadle told the judge.

Cadle’s lawyer, J. Gerald Ingram of Boardman, filed the motion for judicial release on his behalf in March.

When Cadle pleaded guilty last Aug. 31 to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition, Ingram and Jennifer McLaughlin, an assistant county prosecutor, jointly recommended the four-year prison sentence, which Judge Krichbaum imposed immediately.

In the plea agreement, however, McLaughlin also recommended that, after six months in prison, Cadle should be released into a residential treatment program.

