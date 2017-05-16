YOUNGSTOWN — The Garden District Neighborhood Association meeting is at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Colonial Hall of St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Mahoning Ave.

Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, will give an update of activities on the West Side in particular and in the city overall. Community Police Officer Melvin Johnson all is slated to attend.

The meeting will be preceded by the quarterly Garden District Neighborhood Action Team session at 5 p.m. All city residents are welcomed and encouraged to attend.