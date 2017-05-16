JOBS
Fund association to host book sale


Published: Tue, May 16, 2017 @ 9:20 a.m.

SALEM

The Memorial Fund Association of Salem Public Library will sponsor a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasium of St. Paul School, 925 E. State St.

Books of all categories and for all ages will be available. There also will be VHS movies, DVDs, CDs and books on tape and CD.

Parking will be available, and help will be available for carrying purchases to the car.

For information, call the library at 330-332-0042.

