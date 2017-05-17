BOARDMAN

It was lights, camera, action at Simon Roofing today.

A production crew from BrandStar filmed a segment for an upcoming episode for the TV show “Office Spaces” at Simon Roofing to show off the company’s innovative products.

The episode will air at 5 p.m. June 25 on the Fox Business channel.

“They are an innovator in their field,” said Jessica Graves-Bianco, creative producer for BrandStar.

For the third season of “Office Spaces,” the production team is traveling across the country to talk with innovative companies that are developing technologies that will benefit the office world.

“It’s about the products that are changing and revolutionizing the industry,” Graves-Bianco said.

“Office Spaces” filmed inside the lab at the Simon Roofing headquarters on Karago Avenue in Boardman, on the rooftop at the headquarters and at the Simon production plant in Struthers.

Simon Roofing was started in 1900 by Alex Simon, and now the third generation runs the company: Anthony Vross, Alex Simon and James Simon Jr.

The three have taken the company on a path to innovation through manufacturing roofing products for its roof repair, restoration and replacement services. The company employs more than 500 and has 66 service centers and 15 branches throughout the U.S. to provide for customers.

“‘Office Spaces’ liked our story about owning our entire supply chain,” said Sue Stricklin, senior vice president for marketing at Simon Roofing.

Read more about the company in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.