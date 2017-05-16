— Down two with two outs to go, it looked to be a repeat of last year for the Cardinal Mooney baseball team.

A year ago, Mooney fell to top-seeded Canton Central Catholic 3-2 in a district final. And this year it looked to be another loss at the hands of the Crusaders until a seven-run seventh inning saved the season and the Cardinals got their revenge, winning 11-7.

“There’s nothing like it,” Mooney junior Jake Fonderlin said. “This is amazing. It’s a one-time opportunity.”

