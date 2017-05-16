COLUMBUS (AP) — A Democratic state legislator often critical of Ohio’s sitting elections chief has launched a bid to succeed him next year.

State Rep. Kathleen Clyde, of Garrettsville, announced her 2018 campaign for secretary of state Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Clyde is serving her final two-year House term. She joins fourth-term GOP state Rep. Dorothy Pelanda, of Marysville, in the race to replace Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted. Husted is term limited and running for governor.

Clyde oversaw setup and operation of the early voting center in Franklin County during the 2008 presidential election. She served as deputy legal counsel to the House speaker, working on court access and voting rights.

Clyde serves on the state ballot board and the Ohio Constitutional Modernization Commission.