JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Church to host Faith 5K Run/Walk


Published: Tue, May 16, 2017 @ 9:18 a.m.

GIRARD

St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., will host the “Run on Faith” 5K Run/Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. The $20 fee per participant includes an event T-shirt.

Proceeds will benefit Emmanuel Community Care Center, Catholic Charities and Dorothy Day House.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. in the church parking lot. Waivers must be completed for each participant, and can be picked up at the church rectory.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes