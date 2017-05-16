GIRARD

St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., will host the “Run on Faith” 5K Run/Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. The $20 fee per participant includes an event T-shirt.

Proceeds will benefit Emmanuel Community Care Center, Catholic Charities and Dorothy Day House.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. in the church parking lot. Waivers must be completed for each participant, and can be picked up at the church rectory.