BOARDMAN — A township resident reported being beaten up by a burglar at his Hitchcock Road home Monday, according to a police report.

Police were sent to the house about 1:45 p.m., where the 68-year-old victim told officers a masked man had broken into the house while he was sleeping, about 30 minutes before their arrival.

The intruder reportedly told the man, “This is for” someone whose name was removed from the report, before punching the victim in the head and ribs.

After the intruder fled, the victim reportedly discovered broken dishes in the kitchen, a ransacked desk, and that he was missing a credit card and two heart medication pills.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.