2 men arraigned on theft charges in Girard Municipal Court


Published: Tue, May 16, 2017 @ 2:55 p.m.

GIRARD — Two men were arraigned today in Girard Municipal Court, accused of stealing TVs from the Walmart on Goldie Road in Liberty.

Craig Honkonen, 35, of Niles, and Aaron Jones, 47, of Youngstown face charges of robbery, complicity to robbery, possession of criminal tools and criminal damaging.

Police say Honkonen and Jones stole more than $2,000 worth of equipment from Walmart about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. They used pliers to remove security devices from the items, police reported. An employee tried to stop them and a struggle erupted over a shopping cart, according to a police report.

A judge set bonds of $10,000 for each man. They will next appear in court Wednesday.

