YOUNGSTOWN — Police issued a summons to a teacher at Life Skills High School to appear at 10 a.m. Tuesday in municipal court after officers said he fought with a student this afternoon.

According to reports, officers arrived at the South Side school on Market Street at 1:57 p.m. responding to a call about a teacher assaulting a student. The student, as well as multiple witnesses, told officers he was sitting in a classroom with a laptop computer when the teacher took it away. The student stood up and asked for it back.

The student continued to approach the teacher, who turned around and struck the student in the face, leading to a fight. School staff separated them, reports said.

Police cited the teacher on an assault charge. Police redacted his name, citing department policy.