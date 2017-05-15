DETROIT — Regan Jelks, 24, who spent two months in the Trumbull County jail in 2015 after a trial regarding her involvement in the death of Taemarr Walker in 2013, died of multiple gunshot wounds in Detroit, the Wayne County Mich. medical examiner's office said.

Her death was ruled a homicide, a spokesman said.

She was shot early Sunday, a Michigan news outlet is reporting.

The miheadlines.com website says Jelks was killed in the parking lot of Club Venus on Michigan Avenue.

Jelks was shot at 1:20 a.m. as she was getting into a vehicle in the club's parking lot, the web site reported. An unknown suspect exited a vehicle parked next to the vehicle she was attempting to get into and shot her, the web site reported, adding that she died at the scene.

Jelks, of Warren and Detroit, was sentenced in Trumbull County in March 2015 after being convicted at trial of complicity to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of the offense involving Walker's death.

A Warren police officer shot and killed Walker on Risher Road in a Warren confrontation in which the officer said Walker refused commands and reached for a gun while the officer investigated Walker's car being in a ditch.

On dash cam video in the aftermath of the shooting, Jelks could be seen being escorted from the scene screaming "Please don't kill me."