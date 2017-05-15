JOBS
West Side houses damaged by gunfire


Published: Mon, May 15, 2017 @ 10:31 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said two West Side houses were damaged by gunfire late Saturday evening.

Officers were called just before midnight to the first block of South Osborn Avenue, where a couple there said they got in an argument with another couple and a man pulled out a gun and fired six shots.

Reports said the couple's house was hit by three bullets and the house next door was also struck by a bullet.

No one was injured.

