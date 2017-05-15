YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said two West Side houses were damaged by gunfire late Saturday evening.
Officers were called just before midnight to the first block of South Osborn Avenue, where a couple there said they got in an argument with another couple and a man pulled out a gun and fired six shots.
Reports said the couple's house was hit by three bullets and the house next door was also struck by a bullet.
No one was injured.
