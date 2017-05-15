YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley elected officials gathered today to mark the first All for the Kids Awareness Day.

"The idea behind All for the Kids Awareness Day is to raise awareness to the issues that families face as they care for a child with a chronic or terminal illness," said Anthony Spano, founder/executive director of the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, a nonprofit organization that raises money for area children who are fighting chronic and terminal illnesses.

City, county and state politicians attended the event at Cassesse's MVR, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th spoke.

Ryan noted the ongoing national debate regarding healthcare.

"We are raising awareness to say: We don't just want to give you lip service. We want to give you access to affordable healthcare," he said.