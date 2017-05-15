WARREN — “PJ Masks Live! Time to Be a Hero,” a new musical production of the animated children’s TV series that airs daily on Disney Junior, will come to Packard Music Hall on Nov. 15.

Tickets are $22, $32, $42, $52 and $96.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW. The performance starts at 6 p.m.

“PJ Masks” follows the thrilling nighttime adventures of three young friends who transform into their dynamic alter egos, Catboy, Owlette and Gekko,

when they put on their pajamas at night and activate their animal amulets. Together, they embark on action-packed capers, solving mysteries and learning valuable lessons along the way. The live show features familiar and original music, acrobatics and immersive interaction with the audience.