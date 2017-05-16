WARREN — The chairman of the Ohio Republican Party has notified the Trumbull County Board of Elections it is not recognizing as valid the most recent move by Randy Law to have control over the Trumbull County Republican Party.

In a letter dated today, state chairman Jane Timken said the April 8 meeting at which a list of party officers, including Law, was chosen and submitted to the state party is invalid.

Conversely, the April 25 meeting of the county GOP at which Kevin Wyndham was elected chairman is valid and so is the list of officers provided by county party secretary Lori Hineman on April 28, Timken said.

Despite the county elections board forwarding both lists of officers to the Ohio Republican Party recently, the state party does not recognize the list that includes Law, Timken said.

Law was properly removed as chairman April 8 and had no authority to call his April 8 meeting, Timken said

