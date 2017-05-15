JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Multiple deaths at #Akron house fire today


Published: Mon, May 15, 2017 @ 10:50 a.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Firefighters say multiple people have died in a fire at a northeast Ohio home.

The number of victims and their names weren’t immediately released at the scene early Monday morning in Akron.

A neighbor, Paul Clegg, tells the Akron Beacon Journal that the people living at the home include children.

Crews responding to the site around 3 a.m. found the house in flames. There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

Arson investigators and the State Fire Marshal’s Office were among the officials reported at the scene.

The fire Monday occurred just down the block from a home where a man and a woman died in an April 2016 fire investigated as a possible arson.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes